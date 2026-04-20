Private Plane, Flying 30 Feet Above Ground, Crashes Into Tree In Chhattisgarh

An aircraft reportedly crashed in a forest area of Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district after hitting a tree on Monday, officials said.

The incident is said to have occurred in the Ratanpahli forest near Khurasagarha village in the Narayanpur police station area.

According to preliminary inputs, the aircraft was flying at a low altitude, around 30 feet above the ground, when it collided with a tree and went down.

Visuals from the spot show what appears to be a small single-engine propeller aircraft flying unusually low, just above treetop level, moments before the reported crash

A rescue team has been rushed to the spot, and efforts are underway to assess the situation.

However, officials said the crash is yet to be officially confirmed, and more details are awaited.