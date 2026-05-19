Chilling Video Shows US Cargo Jet's Engine Tearing Off Seconds Before Deadly Crash That Killed 15

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released chilling surveillance footage showing the exact moment a UPS cargo aircraft suffered a catastrophic mid-takeoff failure before crashing near Louisville, Kentucky. The newly released video captures the left engine and its supporting pylon tearing away from the wing of the McDonnell Douglas MD-11F operating UPS Flight 2976 just seconds after the aircraft lifted off from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on November 4, 2025.

The cargo jet, operated by UPS Airlines, was headed to Honolulu when disaster struck moments after rotation. Investigators said the engine detached violently, erupting into a fireball as debris scattered across the airport perimeter and nearby industrial areas. Notably, the crash was the deadliest in history for the global logistics company.

Here's the video:

According to the NTSB's preliminary findings, the aircraft never gained significant altitude after takeoff. Flight recorder data showed the plane climbed to only around 30 feet before losing control. The aircraft eventually crashed into industrial buildings near the airport, leaving behind a debris trail stretching nearly half a mile.

The crash killed all three crew members onboard and at least 12 people on the ground, while more than 20 others suffered injuries, as per the New York Post. Authorities described the scene as a massive post-impact fire involving aviation fuel and nearby industrial facilities.

Investigators now believe fatigue cracks in a critical engine support structure played a central role in the disaster. The NTSB said examinations uncovered cracks in the left engine pylon's aft mount lug - a key structural component connecting the engine assembly to the wing. Over time, repeated stress appears to have weakened the metal until it finally failed during takeoff.

US media reports say investigators are also examining whether warning signs were missed during inspections and maintenance checks. Reuters reported that Boeing had identified similar failures in previous aircraft years earlier, and federal investigators are now scrutinising why broader corrective measures were not introduced sooner.

The aircraft involved in the crash was a 34-year-old MD-11 freighter originally developed by McDonnell Douglas before its merger with Boeing. Following the accident, the US Federal Aviation Administration temporarily grounded MD-11 and related DC-10 aircraft models while emergency inspections were carried out across fleets, CNN reported.

The NTSB has opened formal hearings into the crash, with investigators focusing on aircraft design standards, inspection procedures, and whether regulators and manufacturers acted adequately on earlier reports of fatigue-related failures. A final report determining the probable cause of the crash is expected next year.