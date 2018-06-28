In Pics: Mumbai Plane Crashes In Crowded Ghatkopar

The chartered plane was reportedly carrying 4 passengers.

A private chartered plane, reportedly belonging to the Uttar Pradesh state government crashed in Ghatkopar, Mumbai around 1.30 pm on Thursday. Eyewitnesses said the plane was seen hurtling down and crashed with a deafening roar before bursting into flames around. Police has confirmed to PTI that five passengers have died in the plane crash.

The site of the crash is near Telephone exchange in Ghatkopar West. Police, fire brigade and disaster management teams rushed to the spot, Akhilesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-7) told PTI. Four fire engines have reached the spot, a BMC official said.

DG Civil Aviation B S Bhullar said to PTI, "DGCA team on way to Mumbai for preliminary investigation into plane crash. Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau to conduct detailed probe into the crash."