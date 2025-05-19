Girl Falls Into Drain In Mumbai, Man Drowns While Trying To Rescue Her: Cops

An eight-year-old girl who fell into a drain in Mumbai was rescued by a 28-year-old man, who later drowned as he was stuck inside, police said.

The incident took place in Ghatkopar area on Sunday.

According to the officials at Pantnagar Police Station, the girl was trying to retrieve her ball that had slipped inside the drain, when she fell inside. The minor, however, struggled to get out due to the depth of the drain.

Shahzad Shaikh, a daily wage labourer, was passing by when he heard the screams of the girl, the police said. He immediately stepped inside the drain to rescue her.

After Shaikh handed over the girl to another man standing near the drain, he tried but could not get out. He eventually drowned in the drain.

A team of the fire brigade and police rushed to the spot and took him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Police said an Alternative Dispute Resolution has been registered and a probe is underway.