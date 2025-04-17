Row At Mumbai Apartment Complex After Non-Vegetarians Called "Dirty"

The Mumbai Police intervened to defuse tension between members of the Gujarati community and Marathi-speaking residents over consuming non-vegetarian food in the city's Ghatkopar neighbourhood.

Tension rose after some Marathi-speaking families were allegedly mistreated by residents of an apartment complex for consuming meat and fish.

A video of the incident has been shared widely on social media.

In the video, some workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) were seen confronting Gujarati residents of the apartment complex and defending the Marathi families over their food choices.

MNS leader Raj Parte was seen shouting at some residents for allegedly calling the Marathi-speaking families "dirty" and restricting them from cooking meat and fish at home. They allegedly had to rely on ordering food from outside.

Though a resident said there was no restriction on what families can eat at the apartment complex, Mr Parte pressed on, saying no one should dictate others' food habits especially in a city like Mumbai.

The police came after residents called them, worried about escalating tension. Reports said no formal complaint was filed. The police told the residents to live in harmony and not harass others.

"Mr Range contested the apartment committee election and lost. Since then two factions have emerged at the apartment complex. We will talk to both sides about and ensure this internal matter is solved," a police officer told reporters.

The MNS and the Shiv Sena have also earlier alleged that Marathi-speaking residents faced discrimination at apartment complexes due to their food preferences. The MNS has been vocal about speaking the Marathi language at public spaces, including government offices and banks.