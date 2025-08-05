Raj Thackeray's Partymen Storm Nagpur Bank, Assault Employee

Workers of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena created a ruckus at a bank in Nagpur, slapping a bank employee and blackening his face.

Sources said the Yes Bank branch had given a loan to a customer -- Indrajit Baliram Mule -- for a JCB machine. He, however, could not pay the due installment and the bank had confiscated the JCB.

Furious with this, MNS workers had gone to the bank, located at the city's Mount Road.

Cellphone videos from the spot showed dozens of MNS workers, orange scarfs around their necks, running into the bank and going up the stairs.

They entered a huge hall and beat up one of the employees. Some of them recording the exchange on their cellphones.

MNS has been making is presence felt ahead of the civic polls, with party chief Raj Thackeray "reuniting" with cousin Uddhav Thackeray.

Last month there have been multiple instances of workers roughing up people, especially on the language issue.

At an Excise Office in Sindhudurg, MNS workers protesting against the illegal sale of liquor, had garlanded the excise inspector Milind Garud with liquor bottles.

In Kalyan, near Mumbai, they slapped the director of a coaching center and threw a water bottle at him, alleging that the coaching center's fees are high and on top of that the classes are not being taken properly.

Recently, Mr Thackeray had urged his patty to maintain unity, saying, "If we two brothers can come together after twenty years, then why are you fighting among yourselves? Instead of creating any dispute between the workers and office bearers, start preparing for the elections.