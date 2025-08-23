Video: Raj Thackeray's Partymen Slap Migrant After Argument Over Accident

A migrant man in Maharashtra's Nashik has alleged that a local and some workers of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have thrashed him after an argument over his car brushing past his vehicle.

The argument broke out when the migrant, Baidyanath Pandit, was learning how to drive a car and accidentally hit the vehicle of his neighbour on Thursday evening. They then allegedly exchanged abuses. The neighbour then allegedly called in MNS workers the next day and thrashed him.

A video shows MNS workers and the neighbour speaking to Mr Pandit about the incident. One of the workers, who was speaking in Marathi, first asked Mr Pandit, who was standing at the gate of his residence with his family members, if he knew the language. He then told Pandit that he "should learn Marathi" if he didn't know the language.

Another worker then asked him, "Why did you abuse the neighbour?".

Mr Pandit then responded, saying the neighbour abused him first. As Mr Pandit was speaking further, one of the workers suddenly slapped him.

In a video statement later, Mr Pandit alleged that his neighbour also slapped his wife.

"They told us we are outsiders and would kick us out of here," he said.

"He also fights with everyone over parking," Mr Pandit said.

The police have filed a non-cognizable report (NCR) and begun their investigation.

There have been multiple instances of MNS workers attacking people, especially on the language issue.