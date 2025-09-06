Man Starts Moving Amid Funeral Preparations; Was Declared "Brain Dead"

A man who was declared "brain dead" in Nashik started moving and coughing while preparations were on for his final rites, his relatives alleged on Friday.

Bhau Lachke (19) from Trimbakeshwar taluka, had been declared brain dead by doctors at a private hospital at Adgaon after he sustained serious injuries in an accident some days ago, they claimed.

"While we were preparing for his funeral, he started moving and coughing. We rushed him to the district hospital, where is undergoing treatment at present. His condition is serious and he has been put on ventilator support," Lachke's relative Gangaram Shinde said.

Meanwhile, the management of the private hospital claimed Lachke was never declared dead, adding the family was confused over certain medical terms.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)