Library Movement Boosts Education in Nashik's Tribal Villages

In Nashik's remote tribal belts, where books and study spaces were once a rarity, a grassroot movement is transforming how rural children access education. Led by Pramod Gopalrao Gaikwad, the Social Networking Forum (SNF) Library Movement has established 29 community libraries since 2020, giving tribal youth a real chance to succeed.

Growing up in a rural village in Maharashtra and being the son of teachers, Mr Gaikwad saw the challenges tribal students faced. In 2010, he founded the Social Networking Forum (SNF) to bridge such gaps. A decade later, SNF launched this library initiative.

How The Movement Began

The first library opened on 3 January 2020 in Savarne village, Peth Taluka, in the Nashik District of Maharashtra, on the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule. Villagers celebrated with book processions and cultural programs, marking the beginning of a model that many other villages soon wanted to replicate.

Unused community halls were turned into study centers, stocked with books, newspapers, and reference materials.

Community Ownership, Lasting Impact

The initiative thrives on community participation. Gram Panchayats offer space, while villagers manage the libraries. Funding-under Rs 4 lakh per library-comes from donations, CSR, and supporters.

"This is not an external project. The village owns it," Mr Gaikwad told a community gathering.

Empowering Youth And Girls

Thousands of students now use these libraries daily-especially those preparing for competitive exams. Online mentoring sessions have further boosted their learning.

Over 100 students have landed government jobs thanks to these libraries. One such success is Prakash Bhoye, recently selected as a Police Sub-Inspector. "The library kept me focused. It was the base of my preparation," he said.

Girls, too, are benefiting. Families now feel confident letting daughters continue their education in these safe and supportive environments.

Changing Lives And Looking Forward

These libraries have revived a culture of reading and turned idle halls into centers of learning. "My daughter reads newspapers and reference books daily now," said a proud parent.

As of September 2025, 29 libraries are active, with more villages requesting support. Despite funding challenges, Gaikwad and his team are determined to expand this successful model-one library, one future at a time.