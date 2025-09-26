Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Pics: All About IAS Officer Who Welcomed PM Modi In Arunachal

Vishakha Yadav is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. She is currently posted as the Deputy Commissioner in Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Pics: All About IAS Officer Who Welcomed PM Modi In Arunachal
IAS officer Vishakha Yadav welcomes PM Narendra Modi in Arunachal Pradesh
  • Photos of IAS officer Vishakha Yadav welcoming PM Narendra Modi in Arunachal Pradesh went viral
  • She is an engineer who left a high-paying job to prepare for the civil service examination
  • She cleared the UPSC exam on her third attempt without coaching and secured all-India sixth rank
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Monday. He arrived in the northeast state's Papum Pare district, where he was greeted by a woman civil service officer, Vishakha Yadav.

Soon, photos of the officer greeting PM Modi went viral and people began to ask about the officer.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Ms Yadav is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. She is currently posted as the Deputy Commissioner in Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district.

Ms Yadav shared the pictures of her greeting the prime minister, and said she feels proud to have got the opportunity to warmly welcome him in Papum Pare.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Ms Yadav left her job where she earned several lakh rupees in order to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. Without the help of coaching, she secured an all-India rank of six in the civil services exam.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Ms Yadav is a resident of Delhi. Before becoming an IAS officer, she was an engineer. After studying engineering at Delhi Technological University (DTU), she started working at Cisco in Bengaluru. But her dream was to become an IAS officer.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

After quitting her high-paying job and preparing for the civil services exam without coaching, she could not pass in the first two attempts, but made it on her third attempt.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Ms Yadav scored 1,046 out of 2,025 marks in the UPSC exam-the sixth-highest rank in the country. She finally fulfilled her dream.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Born in Delhi in 1994, her father, Rajkumar Yadav, is an assistant sub-inspector while her mother is a homemaker.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Vishakha Yadav, Vishakha Yadav IAS, Vishakha Yadav Narendra Modi
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com