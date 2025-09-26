Pics: All About IAS Officer Who Welcomed PM Modi In Arunachal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Monday. He arrived in the northeast state's Papum Pare district, where he was greeted by a woman civil service officer, Vishakha Yadav.

Soon, photos of the officer greeting PM Modi went viral and people began to ask about the officer.

Ms Yadav is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. She is currently posted as the Deputy Commissioner in Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district.

Ms Yadav shared the pictures of her greeting the prime minister, and said she feels proud to have got the opportunity to warmly welcome him in Papum Pare.

Ms Yadav left her job where she earned several lakh rupees in order to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. Without the help of coaching, she secured an all-India rank of six in the civil services exam.

Ms Yadav is a resident of Delhi. Before becoming an IAS officer, she was an engineer. After studying engineering at Delhi Technological University (DTU), she started working at Cisco in Bengaluru. But her dream was to become an IAS officer.

After quitting her high-paying job and preparing for the civil services exam without coaching, she could not pass in the first two attempts, but made it on her third attempt.

Ms Yadav scored 1,046 out of 2,025 marks in the UPSC exam-the sixth-highest rank in the country. She finally fulfilled her dream.

Born in Delhi in 1994, her father, Rajkumar Yadav, is an assistant sub-inspector while her mother is a homemaker.