Mumbai Woman Dies After Tempo Hits Her, Driver Says He Had Epilepsy Attack

A 35-year-old woman was killed and at least four people were injured after a tempo crashed into a market crowd in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Friday, police said.

The 25-year-old driver, who has been detained, claimed he lost control of the vehicle after he suffered an epilepsy attack but a detailed investigation is underway, the police added.

The incident took place in the evening on Machhi Market road in Chirag Nagar area.

A police source said the market was crowded when the tempo, driven by Uttam Baban Kharat, suddenly crashed into a group of people in front of Azad Masala Shop at 6.30 pm.

One woman - later identified as Preeti Ritesh Patel - died and four other people sustained injuries in the accident.

The source said that Kharat was handed over to the police by the bystanders.

"Kharat said he lost control of the vehicle after he suffered an epilepsy attack. He has been detained for questioning and his claims are being verified. He will also be sent for a medical examination," the source said.

Police said the tempo has been seized as part of the interrogation. The injured people are undergoing treatment in Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar, they added.