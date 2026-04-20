"No Evidence": Officer On Reports Of Plane Crash In Chhattisgarh

No evidence of any air accident has been found yet, a senior official has said, after it was widely reported that a chartered plane had crashed in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district.

Villagers there had reported seeing a plane found flying at low altitude above the ground, said Jashpur Collector Rohit Vyas. "But no evidence of a plane crash has been found in the forest," he added.

Air traffic controllers denied that any aircraft lost contact in that region, according to the official.

"We have also spoken with the air traffic controllers in both Jharkhand and Odisha. Jharkhand authorities have clarified that no aircraft linked to their control system was flying in that region in a manner that would have resulted in a loss of contact. Odisha, too, has preliminarily denied any loss of contact with such an aircraft," Vyas said.

However, a definitive clarification is awaited, he said, adding that teams from the police and the administration are present at the scene.