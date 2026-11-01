Priti Adani, Jeffrey Sachs To Address 'Aristotle-Confucius Symposium' In Varanasi

The 'Aristotle-Confucius Symposium' 2026, aiming to foster deep civilisational dialogue across philosophical traditions, is scheduled to be held in Varanasi from November 2 to 4. Economist Jeffrey Sachs has been invited to inaugurate and address the event. Founder and Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, Dr Priti Adani, will deliver a speech at the symposium.

The symposium in Varanasi is set to bring together diverse wisdom traditions, institutions, and perspectives, as well as cutting-edge AI, in a spirit of dialogue and mutual learning.

Founder and Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, Priti Adani, is scheduled to deliver a speech at the symposium at 9 am on November 2.

According to officials, Varanasi has been chosen for the symposium as it is one of the world's oldest continuously inhabited and spiritually significant cities. Situated along the Ganges River, it is a living centre of learning, pilgrimage, and philosophical reflection. Further, the city uniquely brings together three major wisdom traditions, namely Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism.

"The meetings are grounded in the recognition that the world's most pressing challenges -- geopolitical tensions, ecological crisis, and technological transformation -- require not only technical solutions but also deeper ethical foundations and cross-cultural understanding," a statement said.

Officials also said that the 'Aristotle-Confucius Symposium' aims to deepen philosophical dialogue across traditions. By convening scholars, practitioners, and leaders, it seeks to explore both commonalities and differences across Aristotelian, Confucian, Hindu, Buddhist, Jain, Catholic, Muslim and other traditions, with particular attention to virtue ethics, governance, and the ethical use of power.

"It connects ancient wisdom to contemporary global challenges and incorporates new modes of dialogue using emerging technologies," the officials added.

Moreover, the 2026 symposium is expected to integrate advances in artificial intelligence to support cross-cultural engagement, including tools that facilitate dialogue across languages and traditions and enable new forms of interaction with philosophical ideas.

The events on November 2 and 3 are scheduled to serve as the core conference, featuring structured dialogues, keynote reflections, and thematic sessions, including comparative philosophical discussions and applied conversations on global governance and peace.

Further, November 4 has been dedicated to cultural immersion and site visits.

Officials said that participants will engage directly with the heritage of Varanasi and its surroundings, including the Ganges ghats, evening aarti ceremonies, major temple complexes, and Sarnath.

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