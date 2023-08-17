'Prime Minister Turned His Back On Daughters Of Manipur': Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi "remained silent" on the ethnic violence in Manipur, and asserted the least he could have done is "issue an appeal for peace".

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal said the prime minister "remains silent" whenever a crisis situation hits the nation.

"The prime minister is like a father figure. He turned his back on the daughters of Manipur. You kept sitting in your room. The entire country is asking the reason for PM's silence. It is not the first time that he is silent. Whenever there is a crisis situation over the past nine years, the prime minister has remained silent," Kejriwal alleged.

Talking about the recent protest by women wrestlers against former WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the chief minister said the champion grapplers alleged sexual harassment by Singh, but the PM remained silent.

"When they won medals at the Olympics, PM Modi was the first one to click pictures with them. He had told them 'you are my daughter'. But when they were protesting, he remained silent. At least he could have said, 'I am there. I will get it inquired into and get people punished'," said Kejriwal.

The women wrestlers had to go to the Supreme Court to get an FIR registered, he said. "In the case of Manipur, he could have at least issued an appeal for peace."

