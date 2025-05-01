PM Modi Greets People Of Maharashtra, Gujarat On States Formation Day

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat on the formation day of their states, and praised the rapid strides both have made.

The two western states, among the most prosperous in the country, were carved out of the erstwhile Bombay state in 1960.

In his post on X, PM Modi said Maharashtra has always played a vital role in India's development. He said when one thinks of Maharashtra, "its glorious history and the courage of the people come to our mind".

The state remains a strong pillar of progress and at the same time has remained connected to its roots, the prime minister said.

"My best wishes for the state's progress," he said.

Greeting the people of Gujarat, his home state, PM Modi said, "The state has distinguished itself for its culture, spirit of enterprise and dynamism. The people of Gujarat have excelled in various fields. May the state keep attaining new heights of progress." In his message, the vice president said the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Gujarat continues to inspire through its legacy of leadership, resilience and innovation.

Referring to Maharashtra, Mr Dhankhar said the state's legacy of social reform, cultural vibrancy, and economic leadership remains a source of national pride.

