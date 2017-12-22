PM Modi Congratulates KP Sharma Oli On Nepal Election Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to KP Sharma Oli over the phone who will succeed Sher Bahadur Deuba to become Nepal's next Prime Minister and congratulated him on the Left alliance's success in the recently concluded elections. He pledged India's support to Nepal in its pursuit of stability and inclusive development over the phone call.The prime minister also spoke with Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' who is the chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal and the outgoing prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and congratulated them on their recently conducted successful parliamentary and first-ever provincial election, the Foreign Ministry said.The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement which said that PM Modi has reiterated India's "support to Nepal in its pursuit of stability, prosperity, and inclusive development". The statement further read that the Indian prime minister stressed on the timeless people to people contact which is at the core of the Indo-Nepal ties and said, "Our open border is a reflection of our unique bonding." PM Modi has also committed to work together with the new government that is set to take charge in Nepal on a wide range of developmental and reconstruction projects.The foreign ministry also said that election in Nepal held at all three levels of the government in 2017 is a commendable achievement.The Communist Party of Nepal (UML) also issued a statement in Kathmandu on the first contact between the leaderships of the two countries after the Left alliance, under the direction of KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', swept the elections in Nepal.The statement quoted PM Modi as saying, "The results of the recently held elections will strengthen democracy, bring political stability in the country and lead Nepal towards economic prosperity."It also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his eagerness to welcome and host Mr Oli in New Delhi soon after the formation of the new government.Thanking PM Modi for reaching out and his good wishes, Mr Oli said he intends to maintain good relations with all neighbouring countries.The CPN-UML chairman said he would like to especially collaborate with India and China for economic development and prosperity. Mr Oli, congratulating PM Modi on BJP's win in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, said Nepal would soon extend an invitation to the Indian Prime Minister to visit the Himalayan nation.Nepal's Left alliance won 116 seats out of the total 165 under the first-past-the-post system while the ruling Nepali Congress bagged 23 seats in the recently concluded elections that many hope will bring the much-needed political stability to the Himalayan nation. KP Sharma Oli's triumph is being widely seen as a victory for the pro-Chinese elements in Nepal.