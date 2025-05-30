PM Modi Accepts Operation Sindoor Portrait From Class 7 Girl In Kanpur

An 11-year-old girl presented a portrait depicting Operation Sindoor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his public meeting held here on Friday to inaugurate developmental projects worth Rs 47,600 crore.

While speaking at the Chandra Shekhar Azad University ground, Modi noticed that a girl, Class 7 student Shivanya Tiwari, was holding up a portrait at the gathering. He remarked from the stage, "This girl has made a painting to be presented here, SPG people can take it." The PM instructed the security personnel to collect the artwork and asked the girl to write her name and address, promising to send her a letter.

A similar gesture followed when Modi spotted another girl holding a painting and a boy, later identified as seven-year-old Love Dubey, enthusiastically waving at him. "You'll get tired and your shoulders will hurt," Modi said affectionately, asking the child to lower his hands.

The Prime Minister said the city's enthusiasm was "at its peak". His personal interactions drew loud applause and chants of "Modi-Modi", echoing across the venue.

