President Doupadi Murmu Hosts Dinner For PM Modi-Led Union Council of Ministers

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday hosted a dinner for the Union Council of Ministers led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashrapati Bhavan here.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife also attended the dinner.

"President Droupadi Murmu hosted a dinner in honour of the Union Council of Ministers, led by Prime Minister @narendramodi, at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the president's office said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and the members of his council of ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, took the oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha as its first session began on Monday.

