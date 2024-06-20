Preparations On In Jammu And Kashmir For Assembly Polls: PM Modi In Srinagar

The Indian Constitution has truly been implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi said

Preparations for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir have begun and the Union territory will regain its statehood too, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today in Srinagar.

Addressing an event after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating 84 developmental projects worth Rs 1,500 crore in the Valley, PM Modi said the Centre has taken the recent terror attacks in the Union Territory very seriously and the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir will be given a befitting reply.

He praised the young men and women of Jammu and Kashmir for the high turnout in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls and said they have ensured a victory of democracy.

PM Modi said the wall of Article 370, which was scrapped in August 2019, collapsed and the fruits of the Indian Constitution were ensured in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Today the Indian Constitution has truly been implemented in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The Prime Minister said the forces inimical to peace and development are making last-ditch efforts today to stop the progress of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Centre has taken the recent terror attacks very seriously. The Home Minister held a meeting and reviewed the entire mechanism. I want to assure you we will leave no stone unturned to punish the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir," he said, assuring that permanent peace will be established in Jammu and Kashmir.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)