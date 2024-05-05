Medical Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room In Karnataka: Cops

She was identified as C M Divya (18) from Mysuru, cops said. (Representational)

A second year Pre-University student allegedly died by suicide at her hostel room in a private college in Moodbidri, police said on Sunday.

She was identified as C M Divya (18) from Mysuru, they said.

According to the complaint lodged with Moodbidri police station by the girl's parents, she was struggling with health issues and was afraid that she would not score in the NEET examinations for entering professional colleges. She was supposed to take the examination on Sunday.

On late Saturday night, the hostel authorities found the student hanging from the ceiling fan in her room, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)