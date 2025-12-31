Heavily Drunk On New Year's Eve In Bengaluru? Police Will Drop You Home

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said that the state government will drop "heavily drunk" people to their homes amid New Year's Eve celebrations. Speaking to reporters, G Parameshwara said that the government has arranged 15 locations for people to rest untill their intoxication wears off.

He noted that the cases of people celebrating and getting intoxicated occur mainly in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Belagavi, and Mangaluru.

Parameshwara said, "We will not drop everyone off at home. Those who have drunk heavily, who are unable to walk, and who have reached a state of losing consciousness will be taken. We have set up resting places at 15 locations. They will be kept there until the intoxication wears off and then sent back."

Bengaluru Police will provide the drop facility on New Year's Eve.

Addressing women's safety, he added, "Especially in the case of women, it is difficult to say what condition they may be in at that time. Some may be in a state of losing consciousness. Anything can happen at that moment. That is why we have made arrangements and taken precautionary measures. We must ensure that others do not misuse the situation. For this reason, we have put all 30 districts on alert."

The Home Minister said that he issued instructions to bars and pubs, and added that the state government is paying attention to the arrangements to avoid a mishap in crowded places.

"In some districts, such activity does not occur. But in places like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Belagavi, and Mangaluru, there will be activity. People come out onto the streets to enjoy themselves. I have issued instructions to bars and pubs. In Bengaluru, a large number of people come from outside. Kannadigas are fewer in number; many come from outside. They drink and enjoy. At that time, when large crowds gather, there can be pushing and jostling. That is why we are paying extra attention," he said.

Addressing the drink and drive cases and the possibility of miscreants entering the celebrations, he added that the government has instructed the police to wear body cameras and connect to the command centre.

He said, "There will be cases registered for drink-and-drive in the same manner. We have identified 160 spots. Up to a certain limit, it may be allowed, but once that limit is crossed, it becomes difficult to drive. Then accidents will occur. They may die, and they may cause the deaths of others. If we control the situation for two days, lives can be saved."

"When large crowds gather, we have to look at it from a different dimension -- even from a terrorist angle. Police will take action from all angles. We have instructed the police to wear body cameras. They will be directly connected to the command centre. If more force is required, it will be deployed," the Karnataka minister added.

Earlier today, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar provided an update on the security arrangements in place in Bengaluru to ensure safety during the celebrations.

In a post on X, DK Shivakumar said that over 20,000 police personnel, supported by specialised women squads, have been deployed in Bengaluru to ensure public safety.

"Bengaluru is all set to welcome 2026 with safety and smooth celebrations. Over 20,000 police personnel, supported by specialised women squads, are on duty across the city, focusing on high-traffic areas and women's safety. Modern technology will monitor crowds and traffic to keep the city moving. Measures are in place to prevent unsafe driving and other risks." DK Shivakumar said in a post on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)