Pre-Monsoon Rains In Parts Of Maharashtra

Some areas of Maharashtra reported per-monsoon showers. (Representational)

Some parts of Maharashtra, including Satara and Beed, received pre-monsoon showers over the past 24 hours, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said on Tuesday.

As per the satellite observations recorded Tuesday early morning, the cloud patch over the South East Arabian Sea is expected to move towards Kerala and Karnataka, senior scientist at the IMD, Pune, K S Hosalikar, said in a Twitter post.

"Good sign for South region," he added.

"Some areas of Maharashtra, including Satara and Beed districts, reported per-monsoon showers along with thunder in the past 24 hours,” he said.

A satellite picture shared by Mr Hosalikar showed a thick cloud cover over the Lakshadweep islands, Maldives and western parts of Sri Lanka.

The Southwest Monsoon set in over Kerala on Sunday, three days ahead of its usual date of June 1, marking the start of the four-month rainy season that is crucial for India's farm-based economy.

