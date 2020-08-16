'He Is Much Better, Responding To Treatment': Pranab Mukherjee's Son

Pranab Mukherjee had served India as the President between 2012 and 2017. (File)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's son and Congress leader Abhijit Mukherjee this morning tweeted that his father is "much better and stable" and he is "responding to the treatment." The ex-president, who on Monday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus, is recovering at a hospital in Delhi after he underwent a surgery to remove a clot in his brain the same day.

Asserting that his father "will be back among us soon," Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted: "Yesterday, I had visited my father in hospital. With God's grace and all your good wishes, he is much better and stable than the preceeding days! All his vital parameters are stable and he is responding to treatment! We firmly believe that He will be back among us soon. Thank You."

Pranab Mukherjee had served India as the President between 2012 and 2017. Last year, he received India's highest civilian award- Bharat Ratna.

A hospital bulletin this morning, however, said that the 84-year-old veteran statesman continues to be on "ventilator support".

"There is no change in the condition of Hon'ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee. His vital and clinical parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilator support. The health condition of the former president who also has multiple old co-morbidities is being closely monitored by a team of specialists," read a statement by Delhi's Army Research and Referral Hospital.

Political leaders across party lines have been tweeting to wish him a speedy recovery.

"My father is and has always been a fighter! He is slowly responding to medical interventions and all his vital parameters are stable . I urge upon every well-wisher to pray for my father's speedy recovery ! We need them," Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted earlier this week.

On Saturday, his daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee tweeted some of his old pictures where could be seen participating in Independence Day celebrations as India celebrated its 74th Independence Day.

