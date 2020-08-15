'Sharing Memories': Pranab Mukherjee's Daughter Tweets His Old Independence Day Pics

Pranab Mukherjee's daughter and his office shared some of his old pictures on Twitter.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's daughter and Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee today shared some old pictures of the ex-president taking part in Independence Day celebrations as he "continues to be on ventilatory support", according to a hospital bulletin this morning, days after he underwent a surgery to remove a clot in his brain.

"In his childhood, my dad and my uncle would hoist National Flag at our ancestral home in village. Since then, he never missed a year to hoist tri-colour on Independence Day. Sharing some memories from last year's celebration at home. I'm sure he'll do the same next year. Jai Hind," the 54-year-old daughter of the former president wrote and shared some old pictures of Mr Mukherjee.

The pictures, which were also shared by his office on his Twitter handle, show the 84-year-old veteran leader standing with some school children. He can also be seen hoisting the national flag in the photos.

India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day today. The celebrations at Delhi's iconic Red Fort this morning were a low-key affair due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"As he recuperates, let us re-pledge ourselves to a free, democratic and plural India that he stands for and hope that he is back to celebrate these core values of our Nationhood at the earliest," read a post from his office, which also highlighted that he has always "enthusiastically" participated in the Independence Day celebrations.



Mr Mukherjee, 84, tweeted on Monday that he tested positive for coronavirus "while on a visit to hospital for a separate procedure." The same evening he underwent a surgery at the Army Hospital in Delhi.

"The condition of Hon'ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists (sic)," the hospital said this morning in a bulletin.

Political leaders across party lines have been tweeting about the former President, wishing him a speedy recovery. Pranab Mukherjee had received the country's highest civilian award - Bharat Ratna- last year.

Yesterday, his daughter urged people to "pray" for him. "I strongly believe in collective energy of prayers. Deepest gratitude to all for standing by us in these difficult times. Would request to continue with your prayers. May God bless us all (sic)," she tweeted yesterday.

"The 96 hour observation period ends today. My father's vital parameters continues to remain stable and he is responding to external stimuli and treatment . My father always said, 'I got much more from people of India than I could give back.' . Please Pray for him," his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted yesterday.

