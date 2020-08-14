'Father Always Said': Sons Moving Post On Pranab Mukerjee, In Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee is on ventilator support at the Army hospital in Delhi.

Pranab Mukherjee "is responding to external stimuli and treatment" and the 96-hour observation period ends today, his son tweeted today as the former President continues to be on ventilator support. The 84-year-old, who tested positive for coronavirus, has been on ventilator support at the the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi since a brain surgery on Monday. "His vital parameters are presently stable," the hospital said.

In his tweet, Mr Mukherjee's son also quoted a line his father said.

"The 96 hour observation period ends today. My father's vital parameters continues to remain stable and he is responding to external stimuli and treatment . My father always said, 'I got much more from people of India than I could give back.' . Please Pray for him," Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.

The 96 hour observation period Ends today. My father's vital parameters continues to remain stable & he is responding to external stimuli & treatment .

The Army hospital said Mr Mukherjee's condition remains "unchanged this morning". "He is under intensive care and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are presently stable," it said.

Without getting into medical jargons, whatever I could understand from last two days is that though my dads' condition continues remain very critical, it hasn't worsened. There's little improvement in his eyes' reaction to light.

Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha said her father's condition"hasn't worsened" and that there is "little improvement in his eyes' reaction to light".

On Thursday, Mr Mukherjee's son and daughter rubbished "speculation" and "fake news" about his health.

Pranab Mukherjee had tweeted before his surgery on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19," he had posted.

Soon after the news of his hospitalisation, wishes poured in from various quarters for his early recovery and a number of leaders sent their wishes on Twitter. President Ram Nath Kovind also spoke to Sharmistha Mukherjee and enquired about his health on Monday evening. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the hospital the same day.

On Wednesday, his daughter wrote in an emotional post that she prayed God did whatever was best for her father.

Pranab Mukherjee served as the thirteenth President of India from 2012 to 2017.

Special prayers were held at Mr Mukherjee's ancestral village in West Bengal. The three-day "mrityunjay yagna" was organised by Mr Mukherjee's relatives in Birbhum district.