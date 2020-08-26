Pranab Mukherjee's 'Renal Parameters Slightly Deranged': Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee has been admitted to the Army's Research and Referral hospital since August 10.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who underwent a surgery to remove a clot in his brain over two weeks ago, is being treated for lung infection, the army hospital in Delhi said today. "His renal parameters are slightly deranged since yesterday," a medical bulletin said. The 84-year-old, who tested positive for coronavirus, continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support.

Pranab Mukherjee has been admitted to the army's Research and Referral hospital since August 10. He had tweeted before his surgery that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19," he had posted.

Mr Mukherjee's daughter and son - Congress leaders Sharmistha Mukherjee and Abhijit Mukherjee - regularly tweet updates on their father's health. The have also rubbished "speculation" and "fake news" about his health.

Soon after the news of his hospitalisation, wishes poured in from various quarters for his early recovery and a number of leaders sent their wishes on Twitter. While President Ram Nath Kovind spoke with Sharmistha Mukherjee and enquired about his health, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had visited the hospital.

After Mr Mukherjee's was hospitalised, special prayers were was organised in his ancestral village in West Bengal's Birbhum district, news agency PTI reported. His sister and other members of the family reportedly prayed for him at their residence in Birbhum's Kirnahar.

Mr Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna - India's highest civilian award - last August.