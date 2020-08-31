'Decline' In Pranab Mukherjee's Health, 'In Septic Shock': Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee, 84, has been on ventilator support. Last week, he developed a lung infection.

Pranab Mukherjee's health has worsened after a lung infection, a hospital in Delhi said today. The former President has been in coma since a brain surgery earlier this month.

“There is a decline in the medical condition of Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday. He is in septic shock due to his lung infection and is being managed by team of specialists. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support,” the Army's Research and Referral Hospital said in a statement.

He was admitted to hospital on August 10 and had surgery the same day for the removal of a clot in the brain. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in hospital. "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19," he had posted.

He developed a lung infection and a renal dysfunction over the past few days, according to doctors.

On Wednesday, the hospital said Mr Mukherjee's "renal parameters are slightly deranged”.

Soon after the news of his surgery, wishes poured in from across the country and a number of leaders sent their wishes on Twitter. Special prayers were was organised in his ancestral village in West Bengal's Birbhum district, news agency PTI reported.

Pranab Mukherjee was President of India from 2012 to 2017. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna - India's highest civilian award - last August.