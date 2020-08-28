"Pranab Mukherjee Still In Deep Coma, On Ventilator Support": Hospital

A patient is haemodynamically stable when the blood circulation parameters - blood pressure, heart and pulse rate, are stable and normal, say doctors.

Pranab Mukherjee is under intensive care, hospital said.

New Delhi:

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma but is "haemodynamically stable", the Army's Research and Referral Hospital said on Friday.

According to doctors, 84-year-old Mukherjee is under intensive care and is being treated for a lung infection and renal dysfunction.

The former President was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10, where he was operated upon for the removal of a clot in the brain.

He had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission. He later developed a lung infection and kidney dysfunction.

"Shri Pranab Mukherjee is under intensive care and is being treated for lung infection and renal dysfunction. He continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support. He is haemodynamically stable," the hospital said in a statement.

Mr Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

