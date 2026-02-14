Navalny Killed With 'Dart Frog Toxin', Russia To Blame: UK, 4 Other Nations

Five European countries, including the UK, France, and Germany, accused Russia of "poisoning" opposition leader and staunch critic of President Vladimir Putin -- Alexei Navalny.

"We know the Russian state now used this lethal toxin to target Navalny in fear of his opposition," the UK's foreign office said in a statement.

His widow, Yulia Navalnaya, claimed on Saturday that the "murder" of her husband in an Arctic prison in 2024 is a "science-proven fact". On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Navalnaya said, "Two years ago I came on stage here and said that it was Vladimir Putin who killed my husband. I was, of course, certain that it was a murder... but back then it was just words. But today these words have become science-proven facts."