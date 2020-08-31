'I Was New To Delhi...' Read PM Modi's Tribute To Pranab Mukherjee

PM Modi tweeted tributes after former President Pranab Mukherjee's death was announced (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a heartfelt tribute to Pranab Mukherjee on Monday, minutes after the former President's death was announced, saying he had been "blessed" to receive support and guidance from Mr Mukherjee when he first became Prime Minister in 2014 and was "new to Delhi".

Praising him as a "scholar par excellence... a towering statesman" and someone who was admired across party lines, PM Modi said Mr Mukherjee's loss would be felt deeply by the nation.

"India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society," PM Modi tweeted.

"I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister said in a series of four tweets.

The Prime Minister said Mr Mukherjee had made "long-lasting contributions (to) key economic and strategic ministries" during his long career and remembered him as an "outstanding parliamentarian".

PM Modi also praised Mr Mukherjee for making the President's official residence - Rashtrapati Bhavan - "more accessible to common citizens".

"As India's President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made Rashtrapati Bhavan even more accessible to common citizens. He made the President's house a centre of learning, innovation, culture, science and literature. His wise counsel on key policy matters will never be forgotten by me," PM Modi tweeted.

Pranab Mukherjee, 84, died at Delhi's Army Hospital Research & Referral, where he was admitted on August 10 and underwent brain surgery, following which he developed complications - lung infection and renal dysfunction.

Mr Mukherjee, who served the nation as President from 2012 to 2017 and was awarded the Bharat Ratna - India's highest civilian award - had also tested positive for the coronavirus.