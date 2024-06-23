Prajwal Revanna's Brother Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Sexual Assault Case

A counter FIR has been registered against the complainant. (File)

Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) MLC Suraj Revanna was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Sunday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault.

The Hassan police produced the JD-S legislator before the Magistrate in Bengaluru on Sunday evening after he was arrested earlier in the day.

The case was transferred to the CID, Karnataka police, earlier in the day but the CID is yet to take over the case.

Nikhil D Kamat, Suraj Revanna's counsel, said that the next date of hearing in the case is July 6, 2024. The counsel said the CID will likely approach court tomorrow seeking Revanna's custody.

Hassan police arrested Suraj Revanna, who is the son of former Karnataka Minister HD Revanna, earlier in the day for alleged sexual assault on a male party worker.

According to the police FIR, Revanna has been charged under sections 377 (carnal intercourse against the order of nature), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC for the offence allegedly committed on June 16 as per the complaint.

A counter FIR has been registered against the complainant JD(S) worker and his brother-in-law on the complaint filed by the personal assistant of Suraj Revanna for allegedly threatening and blackmailing the MLC with false allegations of sexual assault. The FIR has been filed under sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Suraj Revanna's arrest comes days after his younger brother and former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna was remanded to judicial custody by a special court in Bengaluru over separate allegations of sexually assaulting multiple women.

He was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court on June 10.

Prajwal Revanna and Suraj Revanna are the grandchildren of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

