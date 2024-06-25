2nd Case Of Sex Assault Registered Against Prajwal Revanna's Brother Suraj

Suraj is the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

A second case of sexually assaulting a man was registered against Janata Dal (Secular) MLC Suraj Revanna on Tuesday at Holenarasipura police station in Hassan district.

The case was registered based on a complaint by a close aide of Suraj Revanna.

Revanna's aide had earlier filed a complaint on behalf of the Member of the Legislative Council against a JDS worker, apparently to protect him.

The first case of sexual assault was registered against Revanna on Saturday night. The next day, he was arrested and remanded to 14 days' judicial custody. On Monday, the court remanded him to eight days' police custody.

"The process of registering the second FIR is on against Suraj Revanna," a senior police officer from Hassan told PTI.

Suraj, a doctor, is the grandson of former Prime Minister and JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda and son of Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna.

He is the elder brother of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is also in police custody for allegedly sexually assaulting several women in Hassan and filming them.

Suraj and Prajwal's parents, HD Revanna and Bhavani, are out on bail on charges of kidnapping a woman who had figured in one among the huge cache of explicit videos showing many women being sexually assaulted, allegedly by Prajwal.

Prajwal had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election as the NDA candidate as his party JDS formed an alliance with the BJP in September last year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)