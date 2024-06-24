Prajwal Revanna's Brother Sent To CID Custody Till July 1 In Sexual Assault Case

Suraj Revanna is the eldest son of Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna (File)

A court here on Monday remanded JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, who has been arrested in connection with a case of alleged sexual abuse of a man, in the custody of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) till July 1.

Suraj Revanna, brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, was arrested by police in Hassan on Sunday. The case was then handed over to the CID by the state government.

After shifting him to Bengaluru from Hassan, the CID had on Sunday night produced the 37-year-old before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (ACMM) judge, who remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.

The police have filed an FIR against him under IPC sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) following a complaint filed by the 27-year-old, a JD(S) worker, who alleged that he was sexually assaulted on June 16 by the MLC at his farmhouse in Ghannikada.

After getting the case filed, the CID approached the court on Monday seeking his custody. The judge remanded him to their custody for eight days till July 1.

Suraj Revanna, who is the eldest son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna and grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, has categorically denied the charge.

He had also alleged that the JD(S) worker had filed a "false complaint" in a bid to extort Rs five crore from him.

On Friday, the police registered a case of extortion against the man on a complaint by Suraj Revanna's close aide Shivakumar.

Shivakumar had alleged that the party worker was trying to extort money from Suraj Revanna by threatening to lodge a false case of sexual abuse against him.

It has been alleged that while the man demanded Rs 5 crore from Suraj Revanna, later it was reduced to Rs 2 crore.

Suraj's father was arrested recently for allegedly kidnapping a sexual abuse victim of Prajwal Revanna to prevent her from testifying against the former MP, and is out on bail. His mother Bhavani Revanna has secured anticipatory bail in the same case.

