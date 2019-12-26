Pragya Thakur Will Be Behind PM Modi's 'Downfall': Madhya Pradesh Minister

NSUI members raised slogans against BJP MP Pragya Thakur in Bhopal. (File)

Madhya Pradesh minister Sajjan Singh Verma on Wednesday said that BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur will become the reason for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's downfall.

Mr Verma's remark came after some members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), a student outfit of the Congress, raised slogans against the Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal at the Makhanlal Chaturvedi University.

"I got to know that girls shouted slogans like 'throw the terrorist out' on seeing her (Pragya Thakur). Children are seeing Pragya Thakur on TV, that she is fighting on a plane, or on a train and even on the roads. She is behaving as though she is above the President now. She will surely become the reason for Narendra Modi's downfall," Mr Verma told news agency ANI.

On Saturday, Pragya Thakur confronted fellow travellers on a Delhi-Bhopal SpiceJet flight after she was requested to surrender a pre-allotted seat due to rules that forbid wheelchair-bound passengers from occupying the emergency row. A video of the incident shows people reminding Pragya Thakur that, as a representative of the people, she was duty-bound to not "trouble" them. In response an angry Pragya Thakur is heard saying that she has the "right to a first class seat".

Pragya Thakur, who had gone to meet students protesting over an attendance issue in the university, said that she will take action against those involved in raising slogans against her.

"The NSUI members raised slogans that I am a 'terrorist'. These slogans are illegal and undignified. Abusing someone who occupies a constitutional post and insulting a woman sanyasi (hermit) is anti-national in nature. I will definitely act on this. We cannot have mercy on anarchic elements, else they will grow in number. Action is necessary," she said.