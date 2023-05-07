Posting Of Women Territorial Army Officers Along Line Of Control Approved

Posting of women officers will be with its engineer regiments along the LoC. (Representational)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the posting of women officers of the Territorial Army (TA) with its engineer regiments along the Line of Control (LoC).

He has also cleared the appointment of the women officers as staff officers at TA group headquarters and directorate general of TA at New Delhi according to organisational requirements, the defence ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The Territorial Army commenced commissioning of women officers since 2019 in ecological task force units, TA oil sector units and TA railway engineer regiment.

"Based on the experience gained during this period, it has been decided to extend the scope of further employment for women officers in TA," the defence ministry said.

The TA operates based on a citizen-soldiers' army concept and officers undergo annual training on basic military skills while remaining gainfully employed in civilian life.

It said the progressive policy measure is aimed at enhancing the scope of employment of women officers as well as meeting their professional aspirations. "They will now serve and train under the same conditions as their male counterparts in a wider range of units and appointments," the ministry said.

The Department of Military Affairs has approved amendments to existing cadre management provisions for women officers of the TA.

