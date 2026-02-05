National Flags, Tiranga Rallies Counter Pak-Backed Kashmir Solidarity Day

In a first, Pakistan's so-called Kashmir Solidarity Day has been countered with national flags, national anthem and Tiranga rallies at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan's Kashmir solidarity functions started with two minute silence on the other side of LOC -- in the frontier district of Kupwara -- this morning. The Indian side, at the same time, reverberated with patriotic songs.

At Keran and Teetwal, two villages on the Line of Control, patriotic events were seen and heard. According to an official, the programmes started with singing of National anthem, followed by a Tiranga rally and cultural events.

February 5 is officially observed as Kashmir solidarity day in Pakistan with major public rallies and events to support secessionism. According to reports, Pakistan's diplomatic missions in different countries are also observing the day, hoping to broadcast their stance.

Earlier, separatists in Kashmir used to hold events in support of the day. But as the separatist structure was literally dismantled and security forces established a firm grip on the ground, things appear to have changed.

Now instead of Pakistan-backed events and shutdown calls on February 5, today shopkeepers placed national flags in shop windows at several places in the area.

A Tiranga bike rally was also organised from Trehgam to Kupwara town to counter the Pakistan narrative. Trehgam is ancestral village of Maqbool Bhat, founder of JKLF who was hanged in Tihar jail in February 1984 after he was convicted for the murder of an intelligence officer.