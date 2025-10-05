Postal Services Resume In Manipur's Churachandpur 2 Years After Ethnic Violence

The postal services in Manipur's Churachandpur resumed on Saturday, two years after it was shut down due to the ethnic violence in the state.

Churachandpur was one of the most affected districts during the violence.

Since last week, regular mail vans have been arriving from the state capital, Imphal, to Churachandpur.

According to government sources, there was a massive backlog of letters, parcels, and other consignments.

More than 250 people were killed and 62,000 others were displaced in Manipur in the conflict, which continued for months. This had largely disrupted the postal and other government services.

Manipur has been under the President's Rule for the last eight months.