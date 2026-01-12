Displaced People Protest In Manipur's Imphal To Return Home, Question 'Buffer Zone'

Hundreds of internally displaced persons (IDPs) held a massive rally in Manipur's capital Imphal today demanding security for returning home to their abandoned villages in the foothills.

Participants marched in groups holding placards and raising slogans to highlight their continued displacement and hardships in relief camps.

The rally was held after IDPs, along with the umbrella body of Meitei civil society organisations COCOMI, carried out a month-long protest in December, demanding rehabilitation and restoration of normal life for displaced families.

The rally was stopped around central Imphal's Keishampat, where protesters got into arguments with the police.

Then, a delegation of 11 representatives led by COCOMI convenor Khuraijam Athouba was allowed to proceed. The delegation went to the chief secretary's office and gave a memorandum seeking urgent government intervention.

They also went to Lok Bhawan, where they submitted another memorandum seeking safe return and rehabilitation of IDPs in their villages.

Athouba told reporters outside the Lok Bhawan that Governor AK Bhalla told them there is no such thing as a "buffer zone" in Manipur.

"The hon'ble governor told us there is nothing called 'buffer zone' in Manipur. It is a narrative used by some elements to break up Manipur. He said a meeting will be held tomorrow on the matter. Since the governor has spoken, those who run the 'buffer zone' narrative should face action," Athouba said.

Hundreds of Meitei Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) held a peaceful protest in Imphal today demanding action from GOI and @LokBhavManipur regarding their resettlement.



Despite @LokBhavManipur

assurance for resettlement by December 2025, most IDPs continue to languish in... pic.twitter.com/G3viCXoHGH — Meitei Heritage Society (@meiteiheritage) January 12, 2026

On December 16, hundreds of people who had been living in relief camps in Manipur's valley areas for over two years had returned to their village near the foothills in Bishnupur district. District officials accompanied them as they walked toward the structures they once called home - most of them dilapidated - and which they haven't seen since May 2023.

Some 24 hours into the effort to rebuild their lives, the villagers, however, heard the sound of automatic gunfire coming from the hills. They had to leave again.

The Border Security Force (BSF) fired back a few warning rounds in retaliation minutes after the sound of gunfire first came from the direction of the hills at night, sources had said. No one was injured.

While no group or individual claimed responsibility, the police in a statement the next day said a first information report (FIR) has been filed "in connection with the indiscriminate firing by Kuki armed groups at Torbung last night."