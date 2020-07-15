Pornographic CDs, Liquor Seized From Bhopal Rape Accused's Flats: Police

Five minor girls and a woman have filed complaints of rape, police said. (Representational)

Pornographic CDs, high-end cars, liquor bottles and bones of wild animals were seized by police during raids conducted at various properties of Bhopal-based newspaper-owner Pyare Miyan who has been on the run since a case was filed against him for raping minor girls, police said on Wednesday.

"CDs, DVDs, pen drives and hard disks containing pornographic material have been seized from five properties of Miyan in Bhopal and Indore during raids conducted in the last two days. These also include some child pornographic content," police official Sai Krishna Thota told PTI.

He said the victims had told the police that Pyare Miyan used to show them porn videos.

"Police have also seized an antler and bones of wild animals besides expensive liquor during the raids. The seized vehicles included an Audi and a Pajero," the official said.

These vehicles were used to ferry girls to flats of Pyare Miyan, he said.

"Four minor girls and a woman had filed complaints of rape against Miyan. The latest complaint was lodged by a minor girl at Koh-e-Fiza police station on Tuesday," Mr Thota said.

Police have registered a case against Pyare Miyan on charges of rape under the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

"Sections of Excise Act and the Wildlife Act were also added against him following seizure of an antler and bones of wild animals. Sections of SC/ST Act have also been invoked as two of the minor girls belonged to these communities," the official said.

According to police sources, Pyare Miyan used to take girls to his flats, located in posh areas of Bhopal, from where the pornographic material and liquor bottles were seized.

Police found a dance floor and a large bar in one of these flats, they said.

During the last two days, the Bhopal administration had razed two illegal properties--a marriage hall and an apartment- which were built on a government land by Pyare Miyan.

Police on Sunday registered a case against Pyare Miyan's female accomplice after five girls were found roaming around in city's Ratibad area in a drunken state.

These girls had told the Childline that Pyare Miyan had invited them to a birthday party on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in a flat in Shahpura area, police had said.

The girls had alleged that Pyare Miyan had raped them on several occasions in the past, an official had said.

Meanwhile, allotment of a government accommodation to Pyare Miyan has been cancelled, an official said.