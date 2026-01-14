Pongal Shining Symbol Of Richness Of Tamil Traditions: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people of Tamil Nadu and Tamils across the globe on the occasion of Pongal, and said it is a shining symbol of the richness of Tamil traditions.

In a letter in Tamil and English, PM Modi also said that Pongal is also about expressing gratitude to all those who enrich our lives with their hard work.

"Dear fellow citizen, Vanakkam!| I extend my heartfelt greetings to you and your family on the joyous occasion of Pongal. This special festival reminds us of the close relationship between human labour and the rhythms of nature," PM Modi said in his letter.

The prime minister noted that it is a festival deeply connected with agriculture, the hardworking farmers, rural life and the dignity of work.

He said the families come together to prepare traditional dishes and share joy and goodwill and this strengthens bonds across generations and reinforces the spirit of togetherness.

"We in India take pride in the fact that we are home to the oldest language in the world, Tamil. It is gladdening to see Pongal emerge as a global festival. It is celebrated enthusiastically in Tamil Nadu, in different parts of India and by the Tamil community across the word," he said.

"Once again, warm Pongal wishes to you. May this festival bring an abundance of prosperity, success and good health to everyone's lives," PM Modi said.

The prime minister's outreach to the Tamil community is significant ahead of the assembly polls in Tamil Nadu this year.

