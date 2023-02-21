Polling In Meghalaya's Sohiong Adjourned After Candidate Dies Of Heart Attack

Election to Sohiong constituency in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district is likely to be adjourned following the demise of the United Democratic Party candidate from the seat, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said on Monday.

Election to the 60-member House will be held on February 27. Votes will be counted on March 2.

"HDR Lyngdoh, a candidate of Sohiong constituency, died in hospital after cardiac arrest. Poll process is likely to be adjourned in the constituency," Kharkongor told PTI.

Lyngdoh, a former home minister of the state, had represented the constituency for several terms. He lost the last election to Samlin Malngiang of the

