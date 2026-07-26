"Politics Has Become Polluted": Siddaramaiah Says Won't Contest 2028 Polls

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday announced that he will not contest the 2028 Assembly polls, citing advancing age, politics becoming "deeply polluted".

The Congress Working Committee member, however, asserted that he will remain active in politics and continue to be a voice for the people's hardship and well-being.

"Politics has become deeply polluted today, and for that reason I will not contest the 2028 Assembly elections. However, I will remain active in politics and continue to be a voice for the people's hardships and well-being," Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X', detailing what he said at a private event held on Saturday in K R Pet in Mandya district.

Noting that the people of the Varuna constituency in Mysuru are urging him to contest the elections once again, he said, "I have decided that I should not contest any more elections. Earlier, when I contested elections, it was the people of the constituency who supported us financially and ensured our victory. Today, that situation no longer exists." "I am now 79-years-old. Our (Congress) government's term has another year and a half remaining. By then, I will be 81-82 years old. My health may not remain as strong as it is now, and I may not be able to work with the same energy and enthusiasm as before," he added.

Siddaramaiah resigned as Chief Minister on May 28, following instructions from the Congress high command, paving the way for D K Shivakumar to take over as CM.

Following his resignation, Siddaramaiah had said that he "politely declined" the Congress high command's Rajya Sabha seat offer, asserting that he would remain in state politics, and was not interested in national politics.

Pointing out that by 2028, he will be 82 years old, Siddaramaiah said at that time, he will have completed 50 years in public life.

"I began my political career in 1978 as a Taluk Board member. I have seen both victory and defeat, but I have the satisfaction of never acting against the principles I believed in or betraying my conscience," he said.

A time has now come when politicians have to pay money to the people if they want to contest elections, the Congress leader said.

"Politics today has become highly corrupted. Honest politics seems to have little room to survive. In this context, I have decided not to contest any future elections," he said.

"For five decades, the people of this state have treated me as one among them and have showered me with affection and support. I remain indebted to them. Therefore, I will dedicate the rest of my life to public service," he added.

Earlier, announcing the 2023 polls to be his last, Siddaramaiah went back to his home constituency of Varuna and once again won from there. He had then said this may be his last polls, but he would continue to remain in politics thereafter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)