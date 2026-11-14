"Political Tool": Brother Of Man Arrested For Threatening Arvind Kejriwal

The family of Komal Jangra alias Cobra, arrested by Punjab Police for allegedly demanding Rs 7 crore from former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and threatening harm to him and his family, has come forward to defend him, questioning the circumstances surrounding his arrest and alleging that he is being used as a political tool.

Komal's elder brother, Tilak Raj, a lawyer by profession, has claimed that his brother has no links with any gang and is innocent.

Speaking to the media in Rohtak, he alleged that Komal was being projected as a criminal despite having no major criminal background.

Punjab Police had arrested the 28-year-old Komal Jangra from a workshop in Rohtak's Amrit Colony on November 9.

Defending his brother, Tilak Raj said Komal had previously worked in two government departments and had also appeared for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination. According to him, Komal was academically bright and had a somewhat aggressive temperament but had no serious criminal record. He acknowledged that there had been one or two minor cases involving fights.

The family has also raised questions over the circumstances in which the complaint was registered. Tilak Raj pointed out that the alleged threat was made over a phone call to AAP MLA Jarnail Singh in Delhi, while the FIR was registered in Mohali, Punjab.

He questioned why the alleged threat was communicated to the MLA instead of directly to Kejriwal and how Komal obtained Jarnail Singh's personal mobile number.

Tilak Raj confirmed that the mobile number mentioned in the FIR belonged to his brother, who had recently obtained a new number. He further said Komal had earlier worked as a clerk at a civil hospital before joining the Revenue Department at the Mini Secretariat. However, he eventually left the latter job following a dispute at the workplace.

According to the family, Komal was produced before a court on November 10, which granted Punjab Police one-day remand. Following his subsequent production, he was sent to judicial custody.

Tilak Raj said the family had not yet spoken to Komal after his arrest and was unable to understand why he allegedly issued such threats. He also questioned whether his brother was being politically targeted or used for political purposes.

The allegations made by the family have not yet been independently established.

The investigation into the extortion threat case is being conducted, officials said.