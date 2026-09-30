High Court Setback For Arvind Kejriwal In PM Modi Degree Case

The Gujarat High Court division bench has dismissed the appeal filed by Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, upholding the Rs 25,000 fine imposed on him in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi degree disclosure case.

The two-judge bench delivered the verdict after having previously reserved its judgment. The court found no merit in Kejriwal's challenge and refused to interfere with the earlier ruling.

The controversy originated when the Central Information Commission directed Gujarat University to provide details of PM Narendra Modi's degree. In response, Gujarat University approached the high court to challenge the information commission's order, naming Arvind Kejriwal as a party in the legal proceedings.

A single-judge bench of the high court subsequently set aside the Central Information Commission's order and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Kejriwal. Following this, Kejriwal filed a review petition seeking relief from the single judge, but the petition was dismissed.

Seeking further remedy, Kejriwal moved the division bench of the high court to set aside the single judge's order. The division bench heard the matter in detail before reserving its final verdict, which has now been delivered.