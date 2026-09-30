Spoke To Trump, Reviewed Trade, Defence Cooperation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he spoke to US President Donald Trump during which the two reviewed bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technology and other areas.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that they also agreed to maintain close engagement to take the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership forward.

"Had a productive conversation with President Trump. We reviewed our bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas. We agreed to maintain close engagement to take our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership forward," PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.

He added that the two leaders also spoke about issues beyond their own relationship.

"We also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including ongoing efforts to advance global peace and security," he added.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, both leaders restated their commitment to advancing the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. They also agreed to stay closely engaged so that cooperation can deepen for the benefit of people in both countries.

The statement said the leaders looked at how cooperation has progressed so far.

"The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas of mutual interest," the statement said.