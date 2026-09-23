PM Modi May Visit US For G20 Summit, Bilateral With Trump On Cards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the United States, Canada, and Europe for a four-nation tour in December for key strategic bilateral and multilateral engagements, which sources said could be a significant step towards deepening economic and strategic partnerships with both nations. Trade deals are likely to be the top agenda for the visit to the three nations.

Germany

The tour is likely to start with a visit to Berlin, where PM Modi could participate in the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), sources told NDTV.

US

He could next travel to the United States, where he is likely to participate and lead the Indian delegation at the annual G20 summit, scheduled to be held on December 14-15 at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida. During the meeting, sources said, PM Modi could meet US President Donald Trump and discuss bilateral ties.

Efforts are also underway to organise the long-pending QUAD leaders' summit on the sidelines between the US, India, Australia, and Japan, yet there is no official confirmation yet.

While a bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Trump on the sidelines would potentially be the highlight of the visit, there is still uncertainty about the conclusion of the US-India trade deal, which has seen several intense rounds of negotiations in New Delhi as well as Washington DC in the backdrop of tariffs imposed on India. The recent signing of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act into law threatens fresh tariffs up to 100 per cent on India, which may impose further impediments on the trade talks, sources said.

"Last week, in honour of Senator Lindsey Graham, I signed a powerful new law passed by Congress providing me with enormous new tariff authorities, and if necessary, I will use them," Trump declared while addressing the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor remains confident that the US-India trade talks will also conclude soon, no official timeline has been released by either side.

PM Modi and Trump last met on June 17 on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, where they reviewed developments in India-US cooperation, including trade, defence, energy, and technology, and discussed negotiations for an interim bilateral trade agreement.

Canada

In the next leg of the tour, PM Modi is planning to visit Canada to finalise the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Though New Delhi is yet to confirm the details, Canada's Prime Minister, Mark Carney, has said that India had, to his understanding, confirmed that PM Modi would visit Canada around that time.

He said the precise date had not been finalised, but added that he and PM Modi had committed to try to conclude CEPA negotiations by the G20.

"We are making good progress in our trade negotiations with India," Carney said at a news conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

PM Modi's Canada visit is seen as a major reset between the two countries.

Canadian Minister for International Trade Maninder Sidhu, who was recently in Mumbai for several rounds of trade talks, said the goal under CEPA is to more than double that to $70 billion by 2030.

"From agriculture and agri-food to energy, critical minerals, AI and tech, aerospace, and defence, a CEPA can open more doors for Canadian businesses in one of the world's largest and fastest-growing markets," he said.

A CEPA between India and Canada could be a major milestone in the relationship, which has seen troublesome time in the last few years due to the Canadian government's soft approach towards Khalistani extremist elements and unsubstantiated allegations against India inside the Canadian Parliament by former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was subsequently removed from power in previous elections. The pragmatic approach of Prime Minister Mark Carney, appreciated by diplomats in New Delhi, has put the relationship into a new phase of warmth and mutual respect.

Belgium

PM Modi is likely to end the summit with a visit to Belgium, where he could hold bilateral talks with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever. While the India-EU mother of all deals was declared early this year, it's awaiting political ratification at the EU Parliament, which is likely to happen by December for the main signing and implementation phase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with EU leadership, is likely to sign the deal at a grand event in Brussels.

While India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is yet to formally announce the visits, preparations have been underway in Brussels, Ottawa, and Washington for the visits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to engage with industry leaders, tech giants, and the Indian community during these visits.