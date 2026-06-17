"Calm, Cool And A Total Killer": Trump's Big Praise For PM Modi At G7 Meet

US President Donald Trump gushed over Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France. In comments during the working lunch, Trump said that he is not as calm as PM Modi.

"Unlike PM Modi, who's calm, cool and a total killer, I am not. Look at him," he said as the two leaders prepare for talks on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

Both leaders will hold discussions on economic growth, supply chains, artificial intelligence (AI), investment partnerships, and a range of global security challenges.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi and Trump met and exchanged greetings on the sidelines of a G7 Summit outreach session in France's Evian.

Both leaders shook hands and held a brief conversation ahead of the G7 working session on 'Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity', which is being attended by the G7 countries, partner nations, the World Bank, and the African Development Bank.

"Great PM, Wise Man" Says Trump On PM Modi Completing 12 Years As Prime Minister

Earlier this month, the Republican leader congratulated PM Modi for becoming India's longest-serving premier. Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump referred to PM Modi as his friend and called him a "great" prime minister.

"Congratulations to my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister - And a Great One he is!" Trump wrote.

He added to the post by saying that PM Modi is a "strong, healthy, and wise man" who has years of "greatness and success" ahead of him.

(With inputs from agencies)

