"Safety Of Seafarers Of Utmost Importance": PM Modi To Trump At G7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump met on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France on Friday, marking a big step towards resetting ties between India and the US, which have been rocked by tariffs and, most recently, the killing of three Indian sailors in US attacks on ships near the Strait of Hormuz.

Commending Trump on his efforts towards ensuring peace in the Middle East, PM Modi also brought up the safety of Indian seafarers, who make up 10% of global seafarers, and stressed its importance.

Addressing Trump, whom he was meeting after 16 months, the PM said, "It is a pleasure to meet you Mr President, and we met in Washington last year. Since then, there has been a new momentum in our relationship. There's a new energy... It is a pleasure for us that our two teams have set together the targets we have set. We are making every effort to achieve the targets and we are moving forward very fast."

The Prime Minister said he applauded Trump's leadership and the progress that has been made in the efforts to restore peace in the Middle East and emphasised that he hoped it was a lasting one. He said keeping the Strait of Hormuz open was vital to the global economy and stressed that freedom of Navigation should be ensured.