"PM Modi A Total Killer, A Tough Trader": Trump At G7 Bilateral

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in France's Evian on the sidelines of the G7 Summit 2026. He also assigned adjectives like "a killer and a tough trader" to PM Modi as the two leaders held an India-US bilateral meeting.

Donald Trump described PM Modi as the most "beautiful-looking man" but "as tough as a killer".

"He's a very tough negotiator...You look at this man. I'll give you a lesson. He's the most beautiful-looking man. He looks so nice, like an angel. But actually, he's as tough as a killer... But he looks so good. So he gets you by surprise. There are a few people like this," he said.

The US President said he has tremendous respect for the Prime Minister.

"As long as I am President, they (India) have a great friend in the White House...Everyone here loves India, and they have tremendous respect for this (PM Narendra Modi) man," he said.