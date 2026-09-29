On Camera, Delhi Cop In Plainclothes Thrashed By AAP Workers During Arvind Kejriwal's Visit

A Delhi Police head constable who was in plainclothes and recording on mobile the visit of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to a neighbourhood in the national capital was surrounded by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and assaulted.

A video of the incident has surfaced. It showed the crowd pushing and heckling the policeman who was in jeans and shirt. They walked under a flyover and did not allow the head constable to leave, while other policemen in uniform tried to extract their colleague from the swelling crowd.

The incident happened in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, where Kejriwal had gone on Monday.

The police said the head constable was checked for any injuries. They are also considering filing a first information report (FIR) for assaulting a policeman on duty.

Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders during their visit to Delhi's Tilak Nagar

Kejriwal's trip to Tilak Nagar came a day after Delhi minister Parvesh Verma slapped a man on camera during the inspection of a newly constructed road in the area.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh and local MLA Jarnail Singh along with other party leaders accompanied Kejriwal. They questioned the BJP government in Delhi over what they claimed was the poor quality of construction.

"This road was constructed only a few days ago, yet it is completely coming apart just by hand. We have never seen a road like this being constructed in Delhi," Kejriwal said, adding that under the previous government led by his AAP such work carried a five-year guarantee.

The man who was seen on camera being slapped by Verma, however, turned out to be an accused himself in a case of assaulting a municipal worker. Sahib Singh, 22, who confronted Verma just before the Delhi minister lost his cool, was named in a police complaint and a first information report for assaulting a garbage collection worker of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi earlier this year.